New school year, new rules: Alachua County school board members discuss controversial state laws

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “School board doesn’t have a choice whether or not this is a law. It’s in place.”

Alachua County school board members heard from the school district attorney, Francine Turney, about recommended updates on new education policies.

This comes after the state passed House Bill 7 Individual Freedom known as the ‘Stop Woke Act’, and House Bill 1557 Parental Rights in Education, dubbed by some as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Director of Communications Jackie Johnson said the board reviewed 80 items on the agenda.

“It’s a complicated process but it does happen every year. We have to take a look at, for example, what the Florida legislature did,” stated Johnson.

School district staff said these meetings happen two to three times a year to review changes made by the state legislature to the school system.

“Those revisions can be the result of changes in state law and changes in federal law,” said Johnson.

However, one member of the teachers union did not hesitate to speak out against House Bill 7 and House Bill 1557 which they said may impact the youth.

“If we’re not allowed to make it a safe space where all human beings feel respected, important, valued and their authentic selves are not validated, that’s a dangerous way to set people up at such a young age, shared the ACEA team union member, Crystal Tessmann.

Tessman said teachers, students, and staff should feel comfortable in school settings.

Board members will vote on changing policies in a future meeting.

TRENDING STORY: Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.