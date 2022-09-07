No. 12 Florida preps for SEC opener vs. No. 20 Kentucky

Gators host Top-20 matchup for first conference game in the Billy Napier era
For the fourth time, both Florida and UK enter their matchup ranked
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It should be quite the rumble on Saturday when No. 12 Florida hosts No. 20 Kentucky in the SEC opener for both schools. It’s one of just three Top-25 matchups in the country this week, and neither of the other two are league games.

After going more than three decades without losing to the Wildcats, the Gators have actually dropped two of the last four meetings in the series, including 20-13 last year in Lexington. Mark Stoops has built the Wildcats into a consistent program that’s turned out a couple of 10-win seasons, and quarterback Will Levis is getting NFL draft hype to rival that of Anthony Richardson.

While Florida took down then-No. 13 Utah in the season opener, 29-26, UK is coming off a 37-13 win over Miami (OH), a game that was tight until the Wildcats broke it open by returning the second half kickoff all the way back for a touchdown. Gator head coach Billy Napier is a fan of how Stoops runs his program.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for his teams because I think they’re sound,” said Napier. “I think they know who they are on offense, defense, and special teams. They have some good, unique players that maybe weren’t highly regarded, but they’re just as good as anybody in the country.”

Stoops was complimentary of Florida’s defense, in particular, the secondary.

“Trey Dean their free safety is--I can’t believe he’s still playing,” said Stoops regarding UF’s fifth-year senior.
“He’s just a good player, very experienced, very solid, has great length. They have a good group back there and their nickel has some experience as well so that group is very good and very talented.”

Florida is an early 4.5 point favorite. Saturday’s matchup is just the fourth in the 73-year history of the series in which both teams are ranked at the time of the game.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) shoots a freedom throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule
Raiders, Celtics deliver sweeps
Santa Fe, Trinity Catholic earn high school volleyball victories
Florida safety Trey Dean III (0), linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and linebacker Amari Burney...
UF football team rises to No. 12 in the AP poll
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth...
Gators self-analyze after season-opening win