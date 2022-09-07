No. 12 Florida preps for SEC opener vs. No. 20 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It should be quite the rumble on Saturday when No. 12 Florida hosts No. 20 Kentucky in the SEC opener for both schools. It’s one of just three Top-25 matchups in the country this week, and neither of the other two are league games.

After going more than three decades without losing to the Wildcats, the Gators have actually dropped two of the last four meetings in the series, including 20-13 last year in Lexington. Mark Stoops has built the Wildcats into a consistent program that’s turned out a couple of 10-win seasons, and quarterback Will Levis is getting NFL draft hype to rival that of Anthony Richardson.

While Florida took down then-No. 13 Utah in the season opener, 29-26, UK is coming off a 37-13 win over Miami (OH), a game that was tight until the Wildcats broke it open by returning the second half kickoff all the way back for a touchdown. Gator head coach Billy Napier is a fan of how Stoops runs his program.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for his teams because I think they’re sound,” said Napier. “I think they know who they are on offense, defense, and special teams. They have some good, unique players that maybe weren’t highly regarded, but they’re just as good as anybody in the country.”

Stoops was complimentary of Florida’s defense, in particular, the secondary.

“Trey Dean their free safety is--I can’t believe he’s still playing,” said Stoops regarding UF’s fifth-year senior.

“He’s just a good player, very experienced, very solid, has great length. They have a good group back there and their nickel has some experience as well so that group is very good and very talented.”

Florida is an early 4.5 point favorite. Saturday’s matchup is just the fourth in the 73-year history of the series in which both teams are ranked at the time of the game.

