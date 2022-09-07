Owners arrested for starving two horses in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a couple of horses were found so malnourished that one had to be euthanized.

Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty after two horses in their care were starved.

Deputies say on Aug. 31 an anonymous caller reported two horses at a home on Southwest 42nd Loop were being starved by their owners. Investigators found two mares, an 8-year-old named Cinnamon and an 18-year-old named Broadway, severely malnourished.

They say both horses were purchased in June and had since lost a ‘significant’ amount of weight. A veterinarian was then called to evaluate the animals.

Broadway was found to have a displaced colon, colic from eating sand, and was emaciated. The veterinarian then recommended euthanasia to prevent further suffering.

Cinnamon was diagnosed with a heart murmur, heaves, rain rot, and was malnourished. The veterinarian says with proper medication and nutrition, Cinnamon is expected to recover.

Detectives determined Cox and Hanners failed to provide water, food, and medical care to the horses.

Cox was arrested last week and bonded out of the Marion County Jail. Hanners was arrested on Tuesday and bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

