Paige’s Kitchen: Slaw with a Twist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ranch dressing is the perfect addition to every recipe from a chicken wing sauce to salads. We love ranch dressing in our house so that is why I decided to add it to my coleslaw recipe. It adds a nice twist and the addition of some unexpected ingredients really kicks it up a notch. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to measurements in this recipe. So experiment and find what is just right for you.

Don’t forget to sweat your cabbage and cucumbers. By adding salt to them before you mix them into the recipe you will not end up with a watery slaw. Put the shredded cabbage in a colander, mix in a tablespoon of salt per head of cabbage till it’s evenly distributed.

After letting it sit for an hour or two, rinse the cabbage with water and dry it by gently pressing it with paper towels to release excess water.

Add salt to the sliced cucumber and place on paper towels in the fridge for about 40 minutes. Rinse with water and dry with paper towels.

Ingredients

1 large head of shredded cabbage or two pre-shredded packages of red and green cabbage with carrots

1 large Granny Smith apple-cored and diced-sprinkle with lemon juice or Fruit Fresh

1 cup of craisins

1 English cucumber-seeded and sliced

3/4 cup of ranch dressing. You can use bottled or make your own

Directions

Sweat cabbage and cucumbers. Rinse and place in a large mixing bowl.

Add cucumbers, diced apples, and craisins.

Add ranch dressing and gently stir until coated. Place in the fridge until ready to serve.

* For some added crunch, place a bowl of chopped crispy bacon to the side that people can add to their serving of slaw.

