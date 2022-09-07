Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

Willie Lewis
Willie Lewis(Willie Lewis)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday.

Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street.

Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving.

Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their patrol car to stop Lewis.

No one was injured during the shooting.

An investigation revealed Lewis fired multiple rounds toward the victim.

Lewis is charged with firing a deadly weapon without intent to kill and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

TRENDING: Bob Graham Center for Public Service will hold a luncheon for its professional development series

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Montrae McCray, 22, Alachua County Jail
Gainesville armed robbery suspect arrested after 3 years in hiding
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work
Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters