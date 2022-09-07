Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday.

Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street.

Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving.

Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their patrol car to stop Lewis.

No one was injured during the shooting.

An investigation revealed Lewis fired multiple rounds toward the victim.

Lewis is charged with firing a deadly weapon without intent to kill and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

TRENDING: Bob Graham Center for Public Service will hold a luncheon for its professional development series

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.