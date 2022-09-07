Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a loaded gun he was playing with went off at a Gainesville mobile home park.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they arrested Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, after their 3-year-old child got ahold of a loaded gun from inside an unlocked gun case at Lamplighter mobile home park. Neither parent was home at the time of the shooting.

Officers say Ferguson is a seven-time convicted felon and had two firearms he left unsecured in the center of the couch while around his son. Carter knew the guns were in an unsecured location according to a witness.

The parents routinely left three children, all under the age of 8 years old, in the care of someone officers say was not suited for that responsibility. The other two children are safe with other relatives.

Ferguson and Carter were charged with Manslaughter, Neglect Causing Great Bodily Harm, Neglect Without Causing Great Bodily Harm, and, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm. Additionally, Ferguson was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

