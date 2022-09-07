Santa Fe College Zoo visits retirement center bringing along some of their reptile friends

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seniors gathered at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida on Wednesday to learn about different zoo animals held at the Santa Fe College Zoo.

Visiting zookeepers taught the residents about nutrition, habitat design, and fun facts about the animals.

Barbara Dockery, who is a resident at Oak Hammock, says this visit brought back some fond memories.

“I loved it! I’m really a farmers’ daughter so, animals are my love,” says Dockery. “I grew up with animals and I remember fondly taking a grandchild to ‘Boo at the Zoo’ and he still talks about it and he’s like 24-years-old now.”

During the visit, zookeepers brought out a snake, a tortoise, and a lizard for residents to pet.

Zookeeper Tina Gardener says the best part of her job is ensuring the animals have the best care.

“So, I love getting to work with the animals everyday and kind of all the problem solving it takes,” says Gardener. “If there’s an issue with the animals that’s something we want to improve for their health and well being.”

The program was put on pause due to COVID however, the director of community services at Oak Hammock hopes visit the zoo in person next month.

