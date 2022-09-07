Santa Fe, Trinity Catholic earn high school volleyball victories

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The focus of the NCFL high school volleyball scene was on Ocala on Tuesday night, as the city hosted a pair of big-time matchups against Alachua County schools. Defending state 4A champion Santa Fe claimed a three-set sweep over Vanguard 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 to reach 9-1 on the season. The Knights fell to 2-7.

15 minutes from Vanguard, Trinity Catholic took down Buchholz in three sets as well. The Celtics reached 7-3 for the season and the Bobcats dropped to 6-5.

In other matches in NCFL, Bell claimed a three-set win over Chiefland, Newberry topped Dixie County in five sets, and P.K. Yonge swept Eastside.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.