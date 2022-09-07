SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Florida returns Colin Castleton, Kowacie Reeves, Myreon Jones among others
Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) shoots a freedom throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) shoots a freedom throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team will open the conference portion of their schedule in season one under Todd Golden with a road matchup against reigning regular season SEC champion Auburn on Dec. 28, the league announced on Wednesday.

The conference schedule consists of 18 games. Florida will face Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, and LSU twice each, including a home matchup against the Tigers to conclude the regular season on March 4. The Gators will also host Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, and travel to Mississippi State, Alabama, and Arkansas.

Tip-off times and broadcast network assignments will be announced at a later date.

Florida Men’s Basketball 2022-23 SEC Schedule

Dec. 28 @ Auburn

Jan. 4 vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 7 vs. Georgia

Jan. 10 @ LSU

Jan. 14 vs. Missouri

Jan. 18 @ Texas A&M

Jan. 21 @ Mississippi State

Jan. 25 vs. South Carolina

Feb. 1 vs. Tennessee

Feb. 4 @ Kentucky

Feb. 8 @ Alabama

Feb. 11 vs. Vanderbilt

Feb. 15 vs. Ole Miss

Feb. 18 @ Arkansas

Feb. 22 vs. Kentucky

Feb. 25 @ Vanderbilt

Feb. 28 @ Georgia

March 4 vs. LSU

