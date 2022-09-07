SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule
Florida returns Colin Castleton, Kowacie Reeves, Myreon Jones among others
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team will open the conference portion of their schedule in season one under Todd Golden with a road matchup against reigning regular season SEC champion Auburn on Dec. 28, the league announced on Wednesday.
The conference schedule consists of 18 games. Florida will face Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, and LSU twice each, including a home matchup against the Tigers to conclude the regular season on March 4. The Gators will also host Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, and travel to Mississippi State, Alabama, and Arkansas.
Tip-off times and broadcast network assignments will be announced at a later date.
Florida Men’s Basketball 2022-23 SEC Schedule
Dec. 28 @ Auburn
Jan. 4 vs. Texas A&M
Jan. 7 vs. Georgia
Jan. 10 @ LSU
Jan. 14 vs. Missouri
Jan. 18 @ Texas A&M
Jan. 21 @ Mississippi State
Jan. 25 vs. South Carolina
Feb. 1 vs. Tennessee
Feb. 4 @ Kentucky
Feb. 8 @ Alabama
Feb. 11 vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 15 vs. Ole Miss
Feb. 18 @ Arkansas
Feb. 22 vs. Kentucky
Feb. 25 @ Vanderbilt
Feb. 28 @ Georgia
March 4 vs. LSU
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.