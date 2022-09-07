TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hannah Rone (Newberry)

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sharing space with anyone comes with its challenges, but for Newberry senior Hannah Rone, that’s a challenge she loves to work on in volleyball.

“It’s super close, you’re on a tiny space, so everything you do is together,” said Panthers outside hitter, Hannah Rone. “Volleyball’s such a team sport. It really is about the person next to you and not just yourself and the fact that you come together. It’s a game of mistakes and coming together after those mistakes is what made me really fall in love with it.”

The Newberry senior is an outside hitter and captain of the Panthers volleyball team. Rone is also the daughter of head coach, Hank Rone, but she doesn’t get any special treatment.

“I didn’t want the other kids to know she was my daughter,” said Newberry Head Coach, Hank Rone. “I don’t want her on a pedestal where I expect more and I’m not gonna baby her, or coddle her. She’s just like everyone else.”

Hannah understands her father’s stance and appreciates the lack of favoritism.

“I think he treats me very fair, which is something that I’m grateful for. I don’t think he pushes me too hard or he’s too easy on me, so I feel like I’m just another player.”

Last season, Rone recorded more than 150 kills and digs, to go along with 44 aces, while guiding the Panthers to the 1A Region Finals. As the last remaining player from the 2020 State Runner-Up team, Rone draws from that experience to lead.

“The girls I played with inspired me to be able to play to the level that I play at today. And I think being able to play to with that competition has pushed me to rise to the occasion.”

In the classroom, Rone also sets the pace. She’s got a 4.86 weighted gpa, takes college level courses, is senior class president, a Major in the criminal justice program, and is also involved with National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It sounds like more than a student-athlete might be able to properly balance, but Rone loves the juggling act.

“I like pushing myself. I think that’s part of living. I think it gives me a lot of motivation and I always have something to look forward and I’m never bored I can tell you that.”

Rone’s favorite subject is english and is possibly interested in going to law school when she heads to college.

