UF Researchers: Dead dolphin in Dixie County had ‘Bird Flu’

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - UF College of Veterinary Medicine researchers confirmed a bottlenose dolphin found dead in Dixie County was infected with avian influenza, also known as Bird Flu, the first American case of the virus infecting a dolphin.

In March, the male dolphin’s body was recovered at Horseshoe Beach by the University of Florida’s marine animal rescue team.

UF researchers worked with state and federal laboratories to determine that the animal was infected with the virus. The discovery is only the second known case of avian influenza infecting a cetacean, the order which includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Researchers say Bird Flu has spread widely in North America and Europe this year, primarily infecting wild birds and domesticated poultry like chickens and turkeys. They believe the dolphin likely interacted with a bird that was killed by the virus. Bird Flu rarely infects people.

“While obviously, the presence of HPAIV is a concern, the key takeaway for us is that additional caution should be taken by those handling or encountering wild dolphins during rescue events or while performing necropsies,” said Mike Walsh, D.V.M., a clinical associate professor with UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine who performed the dolphin’s necropsy with others.

The WHO Center at St. Jude, which analyzes animal flu viruses and their potential risk to human health, will analyze the dolphin tissue samples supplied by the UF team.

