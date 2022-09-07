Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway.

It is being hosted by the Vineyard Church located in Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.

The free food event will start at 11:00 a.m.and will last until the food is gone.

