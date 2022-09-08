Alachua County Pets: Geralt, Triss, Smoochy, and Duke

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First on the list is shy at first but playful Geralt. This kitty is the perfect play buddy but also likes a snuggle or two.

Next is the very sociable Triss. This cat loves ear and chin scratches and will play with anyone nearby.

We also have a pup that would love to give you a big kiss Smoochy. This well-trained dog is a treat lover and just wants to spend time with a new best friend.

Last but not least is the attention-loving Duke. He is an energetic pup that will do everything with you like watch movies or go for car rides.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

