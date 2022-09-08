Alachua Police Department will look to hire two school zone crossing guards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A shortage of crossing guards, is affecting the Alachua Police Department.

The department is looking to hire two school zone crossing guards and is requesting applicants.

Police officials say they are currently taking officers off the road during school zone hours, just to fill the need.

