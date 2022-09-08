Alachua Police Department will look to hire two school zone crossing guards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A shortage of crossing guards, is affecting the Alachua Police Department.

The department is looking to hire two school zone crossing guards and is requesting applicants.

Police officials say they are currently taking officers off the road during school zone hours, just to fill the need.

