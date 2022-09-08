Celebration Pointe will host a mega mixer
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a mega mixer happening in Gainesville on Thursday.
The mixer will include groups like the Greater Gainesville Young Professionals, Gainesville Area Women’s Network and so many more.
It is a free networking opportunity for young professionals.
The event will be hosted at Celebration Pointe at 5:30 p.m.
