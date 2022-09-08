City of Gainesville to move forward with plans for retired fire station

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sale of the Main Street Fire Station in Gainesville is moving forward with city commissioners acting as the general policy committee.

The committee voted to accept a recommendation by city staff, to issue a “request for proposal.”’

The intent is to hold a public-private partnership and redevelop the old fire station into an arts center complex.

The complex would include apartments and office space.

TRENDING STORY: State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager
The Hyatt place had its grand opening today.
New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville
The Hyatt place opened to the public after delay
New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville