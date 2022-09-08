City of Gainesville to move forward with plans for retired fire station
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sale of the Main Street Fire Station in Gainesville is moving forward with city commissioners acting as the general policy committee.
The committee voted to accept a recommendation by city staff, to issue a “request for proposal.”’
The intent is to hold a public-private partnership and redevelop the old fire station into an arts center complex.
The complex would include apartments and office space.
