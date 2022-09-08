Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson.

The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird as the interim city manager. He will serve as the interim until a replacement is found.

When asked by TV20, Bovaird would not say why the former city manager and deputy city manager resigned.

