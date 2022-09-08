Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

Williston City Council accepts the resignation of the city manager, deputy city manager
Williston City Council accepts the resignation of the city manager, deputy city manager(City of Williston)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson.

The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird as the interim city manager. He will serve as the interim until a replacement is found.

TRENDING: Horse community reacts to owners being arrested for starving two horses

When asked by TV20, Bovaird would not say why the former city manager and deputy city manager resigned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Williston City Council accepts the resignation of the city manager, deputy city manager
Gainesville man arrested for beating woman, cracking patrol car windshield
Brandon Cutler, 21, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested for beating woman, cracking patrol car windshield
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Oak Hammock golfer is preparing for the Gainesville Senior Games
Oak Hammock golfer is preparing for the Gainesville Senior Games