Fort White Town Council will meet and decide whether they will change the town charter

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort White Town Council will decide whether to change the town charter. The change would allow the mayor to vote on council decisions.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.

The mayor is currently allowed to vote on all issues.

If the mayor is absent, the vice mayor can vote.

