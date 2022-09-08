Fort White Town Council will meet and decide whether they will change the town charter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort White Town Council will decide whether to change the town charter. The change would allow the mayor to vote on council decisions.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.

The mayor is currently allowed to vote on all issues.

If the mayor is absent, the vice mayor can vote.

