Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet and consider plans for the old Fire Station one

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The General Policy Committee in Gainesville will consider plans for an old Fire Station number one.

The fire station is located at 427 S Main St.

The station would be purchased and remade into a mixed-use property in Gainesville.

TRENDING: Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case

This meeting will start at 1 p.m.

It will be held at City Hall in room 16.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.