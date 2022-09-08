Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet and consider plans for the old Fire Station one
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The General Policy Committee in Gainesville will consider plans for an old Fire Station number one.
The fire station is located at 427 S Main St.
The station would be purchased and remade into a mixed-use property in Gainesville.
This meeting will start at 1 p.m.
It will be held at City Hall in room 16.
