Gainesville man arrested for beating woman, cracking patrol car windshield

Brandon Cutler, 21, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Brandon Cutler, 21, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested by police after he beat and choked a woman leaving ‘numerous’ bruises according to the arrest report.

Brandon Cutler, 21, was arrested early on Thursday morning on charges of domestic battery involving strangulation, property damage, drug possession, and resisting an officer.

Gainesville Police Department officers say Cutler hit the victim multiple times in the head with unknown objects. When the victim tried to protect her face, Cutler started choking her.

The victim had two black eyes with ruptured blood vessels in both eyes as well as bruises and scrapes on her neck and arms.

While being put in the back of a patrol car, Cutler kicked the back windshield several times cracking the glass and breaking an interior light.

He was also found with marijuana and a controlled substance.

Cutler was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $95,000 bond.

