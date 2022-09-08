GHS volleyball team takes down Buchholz, improves to 9-1

The Hurricanes have won 23 sets this season while their opponents have claimed only six
Gainesville extended its win streak to four on Wed.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes won their fourth straight match and improved to 9-1 for the season with a four-set win over Class 6A-District 4 rival Buchholz on Wednesday on the road. Gainesville prevailed 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18.

Jasmine Ver Bust delivered outstanding efficiency for the Hurricanes with nine kills on a .471 attack percentage, Chloe Petrik dished out 45 assists, and Addy Hauptman contributed 21 digs. GHS is off until next Tuesday when it travels to Forest.

Buchholz dropped its second straight and fell to 6-6 overall. The Bobcats play for the third straight night on Thursday against FSU High at home.

