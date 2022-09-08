GPD holds press conference on investigation into K9 mauling

Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye.

The police department released an edited version of the body camera video with police department video. The department also said an independent group paid to investigate the incident determined the officers were in compliance with department policy.

The investigation was launched after the arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10. Officers say they pulled Bradley over for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Eden Park Apartments. When officers attempted to detain him, Bradley ran.

RELATED: Gainesville Police Department hires company to review Terrell Bradley’s arrest

A police department K9 unit tracked Bradley and the dog bit him in the face. Ultimately, Bradley lost his eye.

Bradley, his family, and community activists have called for the officers involved to be fired and for the body camera video of the incident to be released.

Mural calling for GPD to release body camera video of K-9 mauling defaced

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

GPD holds press conference on investigation into K9 mauling
Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, Alachua County Jail booking photos
Police report reveals new details about toddler shooting death at Lamplighter Mobile Home park
Police report reveals new details about toddler shooting death at Lamplighter Mobile Home park
Police report reveals new details about toddler shooting death at Lamplighter Mobile Home park
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan