GPD holds press conference on investigation into K9 mauling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye.

The police department released an edited version of the body camera video with police department video. The department also said an independent group paid to investigate the incident determined the officers were in compliance with department policy.

The investigation was launched after the arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10. Officers say they pulled Bradley over for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Eden Park Apartments. When officers attempted to detain him, Bradley ran.

RELATED: Gainesville Police Department hires company to review Terrell Bradley’s arrest

A police department K9 unit tracked Bradley and the dog bit him in the face. Ultimately, Bradley lost his eye.

Bradley, his family, and community activists have called for the officers involved to be fired and for the body camera video of the incident to be released.

Mural calling for GPD to release body camera video of K-9 mauling defaced

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.