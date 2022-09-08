The horse community reacts to owners being arrested for starving two horses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies said the help of an anonymous caller put two people behind bars for animal cruelty.

An 8-year-old chestnut quarter horse named Cinnamon and an 18-year-old thoroughbred named Broadway was found severely malnourished at a home off SW 42nd Loop in Marion County.

“The horse has no voice they have no voice of their own,” said Horses Without Humans owner Yvonne Barteau.

Deputies conducted an investigation that showed the two horses lost a significant amount of weight since being purchased in June.

“They have no way to call no way to ask for help they have no way to open the gate and get themselves food. A lot of people may think a horse may be out in a field with something green but it could be weeds that are toxic to the horse,” said Barteau.

The two owners 24-year-old Mercedees Cox and 27-year-old Tyler Hanners were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Officials said Cox and Hanners failed to provide adequate food, water, and medical care for the two horses. Cox continually insisted that the horses received adequate feedings despite the fact that both of the horses were visibly malnourished.

“Hip bones sticking out, ribs sticking out, their coat’s really dull a horse looking very lackluster, head down no life in their eye that’s all signs that they’re unhealthy and we should all watch for that when we drive by the road,” said Barteau.

Horses Without Humans is a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates horses that have been neglected. Noel Metzger has volunteered for years and spoke about her experience.

“It’s not just you buy a horse you put it out in a pasture you grab it whenever you want to ride it, no. You have to bath it groom it, take care of it, feed it and you have to figure out what feed it likes and what hay it likes.”

Barteau said people should contact a rescue or a vet if they can’t take care of their horses.

“Rather get them before they get too skinny before it gets embarrassing before the people have charges. We would rather step in and help them out before they get their horse compromised or have to be euthanized.”

Broadway was found to have a displaced colon, colic from ingesting sand, and a body condition score of one and was euthanized based on a veterinarian’s recommendation. The vet said the animal was in poor shape and would have suffered.

Cinnamon was diagnosed with a heart murmur, heaves, rain rot, and a body condition score of two. With a proper medication and feeding regimen, Cinnamon is expected to make a full recovery.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.