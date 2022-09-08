Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out.

The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots.

The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now.

The books were donated to Toys for Tots by scholastic.

A Toys for Tots coordinator says the books will have to be reviewed to make sure they are age appropriate and then the books will go to the schools.

