New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19.

President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally.

“The hotel is going to bring people in who want to see downtown Gainesville and want to spend their money in the restaurants, the Hippodrome, and other places here,” says Warren. “It’s going to be a big boost for downtown, they’re going to love it.”

The modern style hotel was built in place of an old parking lot however, local business workers have mixed reviews on this project.

Mojo Hogtown Bar-B-Que manager Lily McPhearson says now that the lot is gone, they’ll have limited and more expensive parking. On the brighter side, Drue Jaquish says the hotel could be beneficial.

“That would be good, I think it’ll bring in a lot of business. Also, during football season with everybody trying to find a place to stay especially in downtown because it’s busy,” says Jaquish. “Once again I think it’ll bring us a lot of business.

The hotel developers say they think it’s important to offer parking and have made an arrangement to ensure parking for everyone.

