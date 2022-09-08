Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of playing a role in a killing outside of Grace Marketplace has pleaded not guilty.

Gainesville police arrested 42-year-old Santonio Smith in August after witnesses say he and 55-year-old James Lawrence held down a man and beat him till he died.

Officers say Smith got into an argument with the victim, which led to the attack.

State attorneys are moving forward in prosecuting both men on homicide charges.

