Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of playing a role in a killing outside of Grace Marketplace has pleaded not guilty.

Gainesville police arrested 42-year-old Santonio Smith in August after witnesses say he and 55-year-old James Lawrence held down a man and beat him till he died.

RELATED STORY: Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace

Officers say Smith got into an argument with the victim, which led to the attack.

State attorneys are moving forward in prosecuting both men on homicide charges.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville armed robbery suspect arrested after 3 years in hiding

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

The books are being reviewed at the school board's warehouse.
Marion County school gets large donation of books
Marion County school gets large donation of books
Officers say Smith got into an argument with the victim, which led to the attack.
Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case
GHS volleyball team wins district showdown over Buchholz in four sets