Oak Hammock golfer is preparing for the Gainesville Senior Games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ray Goldwire is a resident at Oak Hammock Retirement community and he will be competing in the golfing portion of the senior games.

Goldwire’s golfing days date back to high school, “I really like being out in nature and the weather. I’ve traveled all over the world playing golf with my sons and different groups. We’ve had a lot of fun,” said the golfer.

Tee off will be Friday morning at Ironwood Golf Course.

“There’s a lot of history in golf. Starting in Scotland, I’ve been there. It is really called a lifetime sport, so here I am” said Goldwire.

Goldwire is the oldest golfer participating in Friday’s competition.

He is also the reigning champion in his age bracket after he took home the gold medal last year.

“It would be nice to do that again but I think to just compete and do your best and my opponent does his best. The best man wins” said Goldwire.

He walked me through his strategy to hopefully get another victory

“We use the driver to tee off and I want to keep that on the fairway not in the rough or the trees. Once I’m there, I’d like my next shot to be on the green. Then if I can at least 2 put, I’ll have my par” said Goldwire.

He said another win would bring him bragging rights among his family, “I have 3 kids and 8 grandkids and I would tell of them how tough it was.”

Along with golf there are 8 other sports involved in the senior games that run until the beginning of next month.

