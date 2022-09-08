State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

Single-family homes in Gainesville (FILE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city.

The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods zoned for only single-family homes. The decision was made in a 4 to 3 commission vote with much pushback from residents.

The agency conclude that the plan to increase affordable housing could have the opposite of the intended effect. The plan doesn’t provide clear guidelines to preserve affordable housing in the city.

The city commission must now vote again to approve the plan for it to go into effect.

