Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.

Jackie Gorman had been with city for about four years, before submitting her resignation letter last month. She had been working from home for the last three weeks after submitting the letter according to Jones. This had some influence in the decision to accept the resignation earlier than the date that was previously set. Jones says that even before the letter was submitted that discussions with staff and amongst meetings could have made one presume that these resignations were upcoming. She also says that Bovaird, who was originally recommended to the position by herself, received applause after the unanimous decision was made. TV20 spoke to Bovaird who said he intends to implement servant leadership, which is a different approach to leadership wherein the goal of the leader is to serve those who are under them.

