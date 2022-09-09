Alachua County sheriff’s deputies still looking for answers in a cold case nearly 50 years ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for answers in a cold case homicide from almost 50 years ago.

On September 6, 1974, Betty Ann New was found stabbed to death in a field outside the city of Alachua.

Detectives still hope someone will come forward with information that could help them solve the case.

