Alachua County sheriff’s deputies still looking for answers in a cold case nearly 50 years ago
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for answers in a cold case homicide from almost 50 years ago.
On September 6, 1974, Betty Ann New was found stabbed to death in a field outside the city of Alachua.
Detectives still hope someone will come forward with information that could help them solve the case.
