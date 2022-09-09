Counties across NCFL will hold events in tribute to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are holding events in tribute to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday.

Alachua County and the city of Gainesville will observe the anniversary with an annual stair climb and a ceremony held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 8:30 a.m.

In Marion County, the city of Ocala will hold a Remembering Our Fallen event at 3 p.m.

It will honor 341 Floridian soldiers who fell during the war on terror. The event will be held at the Ocala-Marion county Veterans Memorial Park.

Putnam County Fire Rescue invites residents to a remembrance ceremony at the Riverfront Pavilion beginning at 9:40 Sunday morning.

