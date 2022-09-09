‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting.

Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend.

The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family.

The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these guns out of these young kids’ hands.”

Deputies say 23-year-old Tai’sean Edwards shot and killed Godbolt on Northeast 106th Street on Sunday.

Godbolt’s cousin Montavious Carter was also shot and injured. Michael Carter got the call about his son while he was on vacation.

“A deputy called me and told me they were sending him to Shands, and that he was in bad shape,” said Carter. We just waited around for calls, it was crazy.”

According to deputies, Edwards shot the victims, stole a car, and broke into a home on Northeast 138th Street. The home belonged to resident Brenda Friend.

Friend said the suspect broke a window and entered her home. She said “I said I’ve got a gun on you and he just kept saying “don’t shoot me, please don’t shoot me.” Friend held the gun at the suspect while authorities arrived.

Family member and resident Elise Carter said, “In Cross city there’s nothing here for them to do.” She plans to work with city council men to provide programs for kids and teens to keep them away from drugs and guns.

