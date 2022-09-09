Dance Alive selling unique threads just in time for Halloween

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just in time for the spooky season you can buy an outfit that you can’t buy in stores.

If you’re looking for fashion for a fraction of the price for Halloween, there’s an option for that.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about Dance Alive’s costume sale.

TRENDING STORY: Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Weekend Planner 9/9
Dance Alive selling unique threads just in time for Halloween
Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
Michael Meadors, 69, St. Johns County Jail booking photo
Former Gainesville attorney, teacher sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting child