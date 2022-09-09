First responders from Marion and other counties celebrated the 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala was hosted at the Circle Square Center for Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Thursday.

First responders from Marion and neighboring counties came together to celebrate.

From the Ocala Fire Rescue, nine of these responders were nominated for awards including the honorable valor award, which represents an individual or team whose actions saved a life.

Everyone at the event celebrated their contributions to their communities.

