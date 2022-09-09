First responders from Marion and other counties celebrated the 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala

Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala was hosted at the Circle Square Center for Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Thursday.

First responders from Marion and neighboring counties came together to celebrate.

TRENDING: Residents voiced their displeasure on tax increases at a Gainesville City budget meeting

From the Ocala Fire Rescue, nine of these responders were nominated for awards including the honorable valor award, which represents an individual or team whose actions saved a life.

Everyone at the event celebrated their contributions to their communities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Gateway Art Gallery will host a veterans creative arts competition
Gateway Art Gallery will host a veterans creative arts competition
Gateway Art Gallery will host a veterans creative arts competition
Gateway Art Gallery will host a veterans creative arts competition
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/9
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/9
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/9
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/9