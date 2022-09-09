Former Gainesville attorney, teacher sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former attorney and teacher in Gainesville will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Meadors, 69, was sentenced to 35 years in prison and life on probation after being adjudicated guilty on charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, lewd and lascivious behavior, and promoting sexual performance of a child among others. He initially pled no contest to the charges.

Officers say the former family law attorney and teacher recorded himself molesting the child.

After being arrested by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Meadors was disbarred.

