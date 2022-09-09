Former Gainesville attorney, teacher sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting child

Michael Meadors, 69, St. Johns County Jail booking photo
Michael Meadors, 69, St. Johns County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former attorney and teacher in Gainesville will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Meadors, 69, was sentenced to 35 years in prison and life on probation after being adjudicated guilty on charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, lewd and lascivious behavior, and promoting sexual performance of a child among others. He initially pled no contest to the charges.

RELATED: Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor

Officers say the former family law attorney and teacher recorded himself molesting the child.

After being arrested by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Meadors was disbarred.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Weekend Planner 9/9
The sale will feature costumes for a fraction of their original sale price.
Dance Alive selling unique threads just in time for Halloween
Dance Alive selling unique threads just in time for Halloween
Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks