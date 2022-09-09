Fort White votes to change town charter

Fort White sign (FILE)
Fort White sign (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions.

The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum.

The change is meant to address a situation in which only three of the four members of the council are present and one of the members recuses themself. In that scenario, the mayor would be able to cast a ballot.

