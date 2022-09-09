Foundation pays off 21 mortgages for fallen first responder families ahead of 9/11

(Gray News) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is helping multiple families pay off their homes after losing a loved one in the line of duty.

Representatives said the foundation was established in memory of fallen New York Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11.

“When America was attacked on Sept. 11, my brother and many others rushed headfirst into danger and laid down their lives, trying to save as many people as possible,” said Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The families helped by the foundation with their mortgages included the following:

Mineral Point, Wisconsin, Fire Captain Brian Cecil Busch

Joplin, Missouri, Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper

Salt River, Arizona, Police Officer Clayton Joel Townsend

Arvada, Colorado, Police Officer Gordon Beesley

Billerica, Massachusetts, Firefighter/EMT Patrick Corbett

Mesa, Arizona, Fire Captain Trevor Cowley Madrid

Illinois Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken

Champaign, Illinois, Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst

Portsmouth, Ohio, Firefighter/EMT Edward Jay Long

Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Erik Mohl

Gallatin County, Montana, Deputy Sheriff Jacob Otto Allmendinger

FBI Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels

Baltimore County Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Dennis Neville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Trainee Wolf Valmond

Yuma, Colorado, Fire Captain Darcy Stallings

El Paso, Texas, Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez

Jones County, North Carolina, Sheriff Danny Heath

Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Francis Mack III

Bloom Township, Ohio, Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Ralph “Andy” Nunley

The foundation said its Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring they will always have a place to call home.

“Twenty-one years later, I am proud to keep my brother Stephen’s memory alive by supporting the families of these heroes who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their dedication and their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and the families they left behind will always have the support of Tunnel to Towers,” Siller said.

In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.

