Gainesville Sports Commission will hold the 21st annual Gainesville Senior Games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 21st annual Gainesville Senior Games will be underway Friday.

The event will last until September 11.

The Florida Senior Games series is a multi-sport event program for adults 50 and over.

The event Friday is golf and continuing into Saturday will be archery and pickleball doubles.

On the 11th, the events will be swimming and pickleball mixed doubles.

