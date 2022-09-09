Gateway Art Gallery will host a veterans creative arts competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a veterans creative arts competition hosted by Gateway Art Gallery on Friday.

The event has many different types of art including dance performances, musical instruments, creative writing and poetry, and photography.

It will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

The event is located at Gateway Art Gallery Art League of North Florida.

Snacks and drinks will be provided at the reception which is free and open to the public.

Gateway Art Gallery will host a veterans creative arts competition
