H.S. Football: Trinity Catholic, Williston pick up Thursday victories

(WCJB) -The Trinity Catholic Celtics stayed on their impressive early season roll, beating the GHS Hurricanes, 48-3 on Thursday night at a wet and sloppy Citizens Field. The Celtics jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and pulled away to reach 2-1. The Hurricanes dropped to 0-3 and have allowed 165 points in three games.

Elsewhere, Dixie County and Williston moved their game up one day and also moved locations due to anticipated bad weather Friday in Cross City. The Red Devils hosted the Thursday night battle and prevailed, 49-0, snapping a streak of 12 straight losses to the Bears. Williston reached 2-0 while Dixie County fell to 1-2.

The rest of the week three schedule will be contested on Friday, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0).

