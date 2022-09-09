H.S. Football: Trinity Catholic, Williston pick up Thursday victories

Rain continues to impact play throughout NCFL
TC moves to 2-1, Williston stays unbeaten
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The Trinity Catholic Celtics stayed on their impressive early season roll, beating the GHS Hurricanes, 48-3 on Thursday night at a wet and sloppy Citizens Field. The Celtics jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and pulled away to reach 2-1. The Hurricanes dropped to 0-3 and have allowed 165 points in three games.

Elsewhere, Dixie County and Williston moved their game up one day and also moved locations due to anticipated bad weather Friday in Cross City. The Red Devils hosted the Thursday night battle and prevailed, 49-0, snapping a streak of 12 straight losses to the Bears. Williston reached 2-0 while Dixie County fell to 1-2.

The rest of the week three schedule will be contested on Friday, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash

Latest News

Hurricanes claim road victory over Bobcats
GHS volleyball team takes down Buchholz, improves to 9-1
Newberry volleyball player, Hannah Rone stands ready for the ball at Panthers practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hannah Rone (Newberry)
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Utah...
No. 12 Florida preps for SEC opener vs. No. 20 Kentucky
Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) shoots a freedom throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule