Marion County approves master plan for Veterans Memorial Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission approved a roadmap to upgrade a park in the city of Ocala with help from veterans groups.

Commissioners voted on Wednesday to approve their ‘master plan’ for the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The plan includes new displays, updates to existing park features, and eight new park monuments.

The plan was created in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.

One of the new displays will be an aviation monument featuring a historic building currently on private land that will be moved to the park. There will also be a Fort King soldier monument and a monument highlighting the war on terrorism.

“Developing a solid vision and guide for the growth and improvement of the park is a big accomplishment,” Marion County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Couillard said. “Too often, a piecemeal approach is used for making improvements, yet with a master plan, a strong vision is created and then each aspect can be broken down into achievable pieces. At the end of it, all these pieces will work together harmoniously to provide a nice orderly arranged and dignified space.”

