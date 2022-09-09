Mega Mixer events draws young professionals to Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups from around Gainesville met up Thursday as part of a Mega Mixer.

The event is meant to help bring networking opportunities for young professionals in the area.

Five different groups representing young professionals from the Gainesville area all attended.

Events like this offer a chance to network and meet new people and form new business connections.

