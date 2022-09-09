Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm.

It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market.

There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more.

Parking and admission is free.

Latest News

