Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm.
It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market.
There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more.
Parking and admission is free.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.