Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm.

It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market.

There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more.

Parking and admission is free.

