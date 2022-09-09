Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit was walking along a road in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.

Map of where a pedestrian was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County (WCJB, Google Maps)

The driver stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.

Troopers ask anyone with information about the crash to contact FHP.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.