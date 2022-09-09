Residents voiced their displeasure on tax increases at a Gainesville City budget meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new city budget was voted on by Gainesville City Commissioners and one of the items was the proposed property tax rate of 5.5 mills which is the same as the current assessment.

But since property values have risen 11.8% the city’s revenue is growing, even though the rate is the same.

“There is an increase every time you go from a number that’s lower to a number that’s higher that’s a tax increase and they even acknowledged it was a 9.23% tax increase. Nobody is fooled by semantics,” said resident Armando Grundy-Gomes.

Many residents blamed the city commission for increasing GRU rates, first approved last year.

“Get a $1200 electronic bill that’s a problem it’s an even bigger problem when they’ve gone on to pay $900 dollars on that bill and they’ve asked for a few more days to come up with the rest and they get shut off anyway,” said Angela Casteel.

One woman that spoke at the meeting said her bill increased from $200 to $400 because there were no employees to check the meters.

“Why is that I am being punished because you don’t have enough staff at grudges and is why is it that rates are being hiked up so much that no one can afford to live there.”

Another resident said her mother’s GRU bill still went up although she passed away.

“It went up almost $100 and not one person stayed in her apartment after she passed away.”

Mayor Lauren poe said the rates will increase by 3% and claims that’s significantly lower than inflation.

“We are trying to make decisions that are in the best long term health of the utilities.”

On September 22, a second public hearing is set to discuss the final rates.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.