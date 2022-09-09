Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office.

On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.

“That’s fine we will take those comments incorporate them into our final decision making process and then we hope to get this back before the commission in the coming weeks,” said Poe.

There is no word if this decision could be made during a city commission meeting before November. A similarly important decision to table the hiring process for four of the city’s six charter officer positions has already been tabled. Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut would like to see a similar move be made.

“I don’t think they should make such a critical decisions to impact the community at this time, they should leave that to the new commission,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut was one of three on the commission who voted against approving multi-family housing, she agreed with several critiques made by the state DEO.

“The housing that has been built is all being built and occupied by students, not permeant neighbors or permanent citizens. We need to look at focusing our attention on how we help our permanent residents, our permanent citizens, our permanent neighbors,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut says she will soon make a motion to add inclusionary zoning to help with affordable housing, Poe agrees that would help and he hopes the commissions moves forward in helping city residents afford to live.

“A lot of work to still be done. We’ve worked about 5 years on this element of it we will try to finish that up and let the new commission keep working,” said Poe.

The next city commission meeting will be held at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15.

