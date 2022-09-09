Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000.

Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street.

They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some fishing equipment went missing.

