Two more Marion County schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Initiative

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at two more schools in Marion County will have access to meals.

Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School are the newest schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Initiative.

The program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to students at 54 schools around the county.

It’s available to all students, regardless of family income.

