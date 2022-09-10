CDC warning pediatricians about rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for respiratory infections in children that can lead to paralysis.(halfpoint via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WCCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare but serious respiratory infection in children.

It’s not the flu or COVID-19; it’s called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

The infection, which tends to emerge in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.

AFM causes weakness in the arms and legs; in some cases, it can even lead to paralysis.

The average age of children affected is three, and kids with asthma may be at higher risk.

Health officials said cases of Enterovirus D68 have been reported but it can be tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror those of the common cold, like runny nose, cough and fever.

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if they notice their child is having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms worsen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
Charles proclaimed king as world mourns late queen
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.
‘You’re only as old as you feel’: 85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual river backflip