The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”

Residents could bring hazardous waste items to be thrown away properly.
Residents could bring hazardous waste items to be thrown away properly.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste.

Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event.

Residents drove-thru the drop-off site near NE 14th and 8th street. Previous collection days for the city have resulted in approximately 30,000 pounds of materials.

“Your household waste, old paint, batteries you bring it we’re going to take it anything that’s hazardous that you’re trying to get rid of. If it’s from the 1940s bring it on in,” said Mike Brown.

On October 8, there will be another event where people can get rid of their old tires.

