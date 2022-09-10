The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste.

Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event.

Residents drove-thru the drop-off site near NE 14th and 8th street. Previous collection days for the city have resulted in approximately 30,000 pounds of materials.

“Your household waste, old paint, batteries you bring it we’re going to take it anything that’s hazardous that you’re trying to get rid of. If it’s from the 1940s bring it on in,” said Mike Brown.

On October 8, there will be another event where people can get rid of their old tires.

